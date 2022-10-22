T20 World Cup: No place for Steve Smith as Australia opt to bowl vs New Zealand

Australia's Steve Smith did not make it to the playing XI against New Zealand in the first game of the Super 12s in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.



Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and opted to bowl as the hosts begin their title defense. The said fixture is also a repeat of last year's T20 World Cup final, where Finch and Co had defeated the BlackCaps comfortably to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

"Going to bowl. There's weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Everytime you represent Australia you feel pressure. We've always had amazing support. Smith, Agar, Richardson and Green the four players not playing," said Finch after winning the toss.

New Zealand, who have never won a T20I on Australian soil, have a massive task in hand ahead of Saturday's game. In addition, the last time the Kiwis won a game in Australia was back in 2011 when they triumphed in a Test in Hobart.

"Would've bowled as well for the same reason. Guys have been working hard and training. No changing the past but for us it's about playing for what's important for our game. Really commit to our plans," said Williamson.

Australia and New Zealand are in Team 1 in the Super 12s, along with England, Afghanistan, Ireland, and Sri Lanka.

As Australia look to become the first to defend the T20 World Cup title, former fast bowler Brett Lee has stated that the current Aussie side is stronger than last year.

Australia are hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time, which gives them an added advantage at home conditions. The team chose to make only one change in their winning 2021 squad, where they brought in lower-order big hitter Tim David in place of spinner Mitchell Swepson.

On Saturday, David was included straight into the playing XI for his special ability to hit the ball very hard.

"The fact that Tim David is the new face in the team is an indication of the stability of the defending champions, and a big reason why I think they could do it again and go back-to-back.," Lee wrote in an ICC column.

Australia vs New Zealand: Playing XI

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway(wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood