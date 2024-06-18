T20 World Cup: This is India's 'one of all-time great' bowling attack, opines Piyush Chawla

New Delhi: India's all-round performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup is earning them praise from all quarters with former India spinner Piyush Chawla calling the current bowling line-up "one of all-time great" as they prepare for the Super Eight challenge.



Chawla asserted that India's bowling attack has transformed in recent years to become top-notch in the world. The veteran bowler credited the pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya along with spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel for making it a great bowling unit.

Indian bowlers have stepped up to the occasion in the T20 World Cup so far in the low-scoring encounters including the mega clash against Pakistan.

"Since the past few years, India's bowling attack has truly transformed. We now have one of the most complete and formidable bowling units in the world that has provided balance to the side allowing the batsmen with more freedom to play their natural game. In the game against Pakistan, our batting collapsed and it was our bowlers who got them over the line.

"There have been many such occasions where our bowlers stepped up and contributed more than our batters. With the lethal pace quad of Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammad Siraj-Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh and top-notch spinners like Kuldeep Yadav -Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel this is surely one of all time great bowling attack of India." said Chawla on the ‘Caught & Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar.

With three wins and a washout against Canada, India topped Group A with seven points and will face Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in the Super Eight.

In their first Super Eight clash, Men in Blue will take on Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday, June 20.