Theekshana becomes seventh Sri Lanka bowler to claim hat-trick in ODI

Hamilton: Maheesh Theekshana on Wednesday became the seventh bowler from his country to take a hat-trick in one-day international (ODI) cricket. Theekshana's feat came across two overs during the second ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park.

In the 35th over, he struck twice in consecutive deliveries, removing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith. The 24-year-old returned in the 37th over to dismiss Matt Henry with the first ball, completing his hat-trick.

Finishing with figures of 4 for 44 in 8 overs, Theekshana showcased his mastery over spin and control under pressure. His performance marked the first ODI hat-trick by a Sri Lankan bowler in six years, with Dushmantha Madushanka taking a hattrick against Bangladesh in 2018

Theekshana’s hat-trick places him among an elite group of Sri Lankan bowlers, including the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Thisara Perera, Farvez Maharoof, and Wanindu Hasaranga are the others from the island nation to claim three consecutive wickets

Rachin Ravindra's innings of 79 and Mark Chapman's 62 runs powered New Zealand to 255/9 in 37 overs, after the game was reduced due to a delay in start because of rain.