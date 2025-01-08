Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
Theekshana becomes seventh Sri Lanka bowler to claim hat-trick in ODI
Maheesh Theekshana on Wednesday became the seventh bowler from his country to take a hat-trick in one-day international (ODI) cricket.
Hamilton: Maheesh Theekshana on Wednesday became the seventh bowler from his country to take a hat-trick in one-day international (ODI) cricket. Theekshana's feat came across two overs during the second ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park.
In the 35th over, he struck twice in consecutive deliveries, removing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith. The 24-year-old returned in the 37th over to dismiss Matt Henry with the first ball, completing his hat-trick.
Finishing with figures of 4 for 44 in 8 overs, Theekshana showcased his mastery over spin and control under pressure. His performance marked the first ODI hat-trick by a Sri Lankan bowler in six years, with Dushmantha Madushanka taking a hattrick against Bangladesh in 2018
Theekshana’s hat-trick places him among an elite group of Sri Lankan bowlers, including the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Thisara Perera, Farvez Maharoof, and Wanindu Hasaranga are the others from the island nation to claim three consecutive wickets
Rachin Ravindra's innings of 79 and Mark Chapman's 62 runs powered New Zealand to 255/9 in 37 overs, after the game was reduced due to a delay in start because of rain.