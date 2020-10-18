Ton-up Dhawan scripts DC win over CSK

Sharjah : Delhi Capitals (DC) rode on Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten sizzling 101 off 58 balls to win by five wickets against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Need 180 runs to win the match, DC scored 185/5 in 19.5 and moved to the top of the IPL table.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu (45 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (33 not out) combined to score 50 runs off the last 21 balls for the Chennai Super Kings to take them to 179/4 wickets in 20 overs. CSK were handed an early setback when they lost opener Sam Curran for a duck off the third ball of the match but Shane Watson (36) and Faf du Plessis (58) scored 87 runs for the second wicket.

DC, however, closed in between the 10th and 15th over, dismissing both Watson and du Plessis before CSK captain MS Dhoni (3) fell to Anrich Nortje.

Jadeja and Rayudu swung the momentum CSK's way with their fifth wicket stand.

Brief scores: CSK 179/4 wkts in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 58, Ambati Rayudu 45 not out; Anrich Nortje 2/33) vs DC 185/5 wkts in 19.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 101 not out, Arax Patel 21 not out off 5 balls).