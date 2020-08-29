Unacademy becomes official partner of IPL

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Saturday announced online education platform Unacademy as official partner of the IPL beginning with the 2020 edition, which starts on September 19 in the UAE. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that partnership will be for three IPL seasons.

"We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the 'Official Partner' of the IPL 2020 to 2022," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said about the association.

"IPL is the most watched cricket league in India and as a homegrown Indian edu-tech company we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching, especially the millions of Indian youth who are seeking inspiration in their careers."

Unacademy Vice-President (Marketing) Karan Shroff says it is a high-intensity brand which has "disrupted the education and learning market with innovations and broken geographical barriers for Learners and Educators".

"The IPL has a similar history of disruption and innovation that have not only brought cricket fans closer to the game but also catapulted it to become one of the top sporting events in the world. With this partnership, we will double-down on our efforts to make Unacademy the biggest brand in the consumer-internet space in India. We thank the BCCI and IPL for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership," he said.