Vijay Hazare Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Virat Kohli in a List A record

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav registered the second-fastest List A century by an Indian batsman on Thursday. He achieved the feat during Mumbai's 233-run victory over Puducherry in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Puducherry won the toss and put Mumbai to bat. Coming in to bat at No. 4, Suryakumar completed his hundred off just 50 balls and in the process, he surpassed Virat Kohli's record of a 52-ball List A hundred. Co-incidentally, Kohli also had registered the record in Jaipur during a One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia in 2013.

Fastest 100s by Indians in List A cricket: (Where known)



40 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs Maharashtra, Ahmedabad, 2010

50 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs Puducherry, Jaipur, Today

52 balls - Virat Kohli vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013#VijayHazareTrophy2021 — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 25, 2021





Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw shared a 153-run partnership with Aditya Tare for the second wicket before Shaw built a crucial stand with Suryakumar for the third wicket. Shaw and Suryakumar put up 201 runs off just 1-5 deliveries as the former went on to register India's third-highest List A score. Shaw scored 227 off 152 balls, while he hammered 31 fours and five sixes.

India's record of highest List A score belongs to Rohit Sharma, who had scored 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014 ahead of Shikhar Dhawan's 248, which had come while batting for India A against South Africa A in Pretoria in 2013.

Highest scores by Indians in List A cricket:



264 - Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2014

248 - Shikhar Dhawan vs South Africa A, Pretoria, 2013

227* - Prithvi Shaw vs Puducherry, Jaipur, Today#VijayHazareTrophy — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 25, 2021



Moreover, Shaw also registered the highest score as captain in a List A game, surpassing Graeme Pollock's unbeaten 222.

Highest scores as captain in men's List A:



227* - Prithvi Shaw vs Puducherry, Jaipur, Today

222* - Graeme Pollock vs Border, East London, 1974

219 - Virender Sehwag vs WI, Indore, 2011

208* - Rohit Sharma vs SL, Mohali, 2017#VijayHazareTrophy2021 — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 25, 2021



On Thursday, Suryakumar, who recently received his maiden India call-up, struck 22 fours and four sixes. Suryakumar and Shaw's knocks saw Mumbai post 457 for 4 in 50 overs before Mumbai's legspinner Prashant Solanki wreaked havoc with his five-wicket haul to bowl Puducherry out for 224 in 38.1 overs.



Meanwhile, India's explosive batter Yusuf Pathan currently holds the record of the fastest century in List A by an Indian player. In 2010, during a Vijay Hazare match between Baroda and Maharashtra, Yusuf had scored a hundred off just 40 balls. When he achieved the feat, it was overall the third-fastest century in List A. However, 11 years later, Yusuf's 40-ball century now stands seventh in the list of fastest centuries in a 50-overs format by batsmen around the world.

Overall, the record for the fastest List A hundred belongs to former South African batsman AB de Villiers, who had reached the triple-digit score in just 31 balls, before finishing his innings on 149 off 44 balls, En route the record total, Mr. 360 had belted 16 sixes and nine fours.