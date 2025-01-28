Vishwa Fernando joins Warwickshire for County Championship 2025

Birmingham: Sri Lankan left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando is set to bolster Warwickshire's pace attack in the early stages of the 2025 County Championship. The experienced Test bowler, who has claimed 79 wickets in the longest format, will represent the Bears in their Division One matches in April.

Fernando’s international and county credentials make him a valuable addition. He impressed in his three-match stint with Yorkshire last summer, where he claimed 17 wickets, including a nine-wicket match haul against Derbyshire. His performances paved the way for his continued impact on the international stage, highlighted by his key contributions during Sri Lanka's Test victory over England at The Kia Oval. The left-arm quick expressed his enthusiasm about joining Warwickshire and stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Warwickshire for the early stages of the season. Playing county cricket has been hugely enjoyable for me over the last two years."

Fernando also praised the club’s talent and camaraderie, saying, "The county have some very good cricketers, and I am looking forward to playing with Alex Davies, Ed Barnard, and all the boys. When I step onto the field for any team, I always give 100 per cent, and the loyal Bears fans will get my absolute heart and soul in every day I am there."

Fernando extended his gratitude to Sri Lanka Cricket for allowing him to take this opportunity and to Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson for placing trust in his abilities.

Fernando’s signing adds to Warwickshire’s depth, complementing an already strong lineup of new recruits for the season. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will return to Edgbaston for a third consecutive year, while Australia’s all-rounder Beau Webster, New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham, and former Middlesex quick Ethan Bamber have also joined the squad.

Robinson, Warwickshire's first-team coach, highlighted Fernando’s ability to provide variety and strengthen the attack. "We are delighted to have secured Vishwa for the first three rounds of the County Championship. He's a proven international bowler and, as a left-armer, will offer us great variation to complement our attack." Robinson also pointed to Fernando’s success at Yorkshire as an indicator of what he could achieve with Warwickshire. "He did well for Yorkshire last season in a brief stay, took plenty of wickets, and we hope he can help us get off to a strong start this campaign."

Fernando is slated to debut in Warwickshire’s season opener against Sussex on April 4. He will also feature in crucial encounters, including a match against his former club, Durham, and a home fixture against Nottinghamshire beginning on April 18.



