Watch out for Brook: Harmison

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison has backed young right-handed batter Harry Brook to be the best player and clinch the Player of the tournament award in IPL 2023. In the mini-auction held last year, Brook was bought for INR 13.25 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad after an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, who did not have enough in their purse to continue bidding for him.



"I think he might start with an orange cap as well. I think Harry Brooke is going to be the best player. I think he could get Player of the Tournament," Harmison was quoted as saying by GiveMeSport. Brook, a member of England's T20 World Cup winning squad last year, has previously played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. He also collected the Player of the Series awards in England's 3-0 series triumph over Pakistan last year and also in the recent series against New Zealand.

"When you're on a wave like he's on, things just seem to fall into place. Sometimes they sort of nosedive and dive-bomb, but I don't see it with Harry. For me, I think he might start with an orange cap because he's in an orange kit." I've got a funny feeling if he's around for the whole series. The Sunrisers, I think they've done some decent business. I think they've got some decent business over the line.

I think Brooke could be the icing on the cake for them and I think he might just score the runs," added Harmison.

Sunrisers, the 2016 IPL winners now led by Aiden Markram, will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.