WCL Semifinal Standoff: Indian Champions Withdraw from Clash Against Pakistan

WCL 2025 controversy: India have declined to play arch-rivals WCL semifinal India vs Pakistan of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham on Thursday, standing with the country’s view to WCL match boycott India any bilateral sporting relations with the neighbour in the wake of the heinous Pahalagam terror strike.

Ahead of the WCL clash against Pakistan, many high-profile members of the Indian side, including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had reservations about playing the Pakistan game in the wake of the terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Many Indian Champions walkout WCL after Operation Sindoor to play Pakistan in an action-packed showdown

India were to take on Pakistan in the semi-final of the World Championship League 2025 tournament on Thursday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

EaseMyTrip, a top league sponsor, has also already made its position clear on the Indo-Pak match.

“We congratulate Team India @India_Champions for the stupendous show in the World Championship of Legends so far, you have made the nation proud. But the Semi-final against Pakistan is not a game and cannot be seen as such. Terror and cricket can’t go hand in hand,” the travel-tech company’s co-founder Nishant Pitti wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

“@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support an event which attempts to normalise relations with a country which supports terrorism. EaseMyTrip came under public pressure and will not sponsor the India vs Pakistan game in the WCL.

“Some things are bigger than sport. "I am not here for commercialization. Serving the nation is above all else"- he stated unequivocally.

India Champions had progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing World Championship of Legends after bowling out West Indies Champions inside just 13.2 overs in their last group match on Tuesday.