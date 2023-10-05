World Cup: Rachin Ravindra smashes fastest World Cup ODI century for New Zealand

Ahmedabad: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra smashed his maiden ODI hundred on his World Cup debut on Thursday.

The 23-year-old reached the three-figure mark off 82 deliveries against England in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener, becoming the fastest New Zealand batter to smash a hundred in men's ODI World Cup history.

Chasing the target of 283 runs set by England batting first, Rachin came to bat at No. 3 after the early loss of Will Young in the second over. Rachin took the big stage and delivered to his capability, batting fluently and finding the gaps very easily.

He cemented the New Zealand batting order and partnered with Devon Conway who also went on to reach his hundred in 83 deliveries, just one short of making the record which Rachin grabbed with both hands.

Conway's 83-ball century was the fastest for New Zealand at the men's ODI World Cup, beating Martin Guptill, 88 balls vs. Bangladesh in 2015, but with the help of 9 boundaries and 4 maximum, Rachin Ravindra, the 23-year old playing only his 9th ODI innings, getting to three-figures in 82 balls.

He also became the became NZ's youngest World Cup centurion.

Their unbroken partnership - 273 off 211 balls with 30 fours and eight sixes - sees NZ through with nine wickets and 82 balls to spare.