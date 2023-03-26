WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: When and where to watch the final?

Mumbai Indians (MI) Women are set to face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) Women in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday.



After Meg Lanning-led Capitals' victory over UP Warriorz, they secured direct qualification to the final after finishing at the top of the five-team table. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai defeated UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator to join Capitals in the grand finale, which will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Capitals skipper Lanning and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet have met twice in the final - T20 World Cup 2020 and Commonwealth Games 2022 - but on both occasions, Lanning's Australia beat Harmanpreet-led India.

As the WPL final is a chance for Harmanpreet to extract revenge, let's have a look at when and where can one watch the final?

When will the WPL 2023 final be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

The first-ever Women's Premier League 2023 final will be held on March 26 (Sunday). The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final be played?

The summit clash will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL 2023 final in India?

The fans can watch the WPL 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians live on the Sports18 Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians WPL final?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

On the eve of the summit clash, MI captain Harmanpreet admitted that Delhi have the "best combination" in Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning at the top of the order. The Indian skipper pointed out that DC openers can be "dangerous" but is hopeful that MI will execute their plans against the duo.

"They have the best combination in the whole tournament and they also did well against us in the last game. We know what they can do and how dangerous they can be. We have our plans and hopefully, we are able to execute them," said Harmanpreet.