WTC Final: ICC announces official dates for 2021-23 World Test Championship Final

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will begin on June 7 at The Oval in England, the ICC announced on Wednesday.



The two years of Test cricket – 2021-23 – are nearing their conclusion in the 'Ultimate Test,' which will mark the second WTC final. New Zealand defeated India in the maiden WTC final in 2021 at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The Oval has a rich presence in the history of Test cricket, having hosted over 100 Tests.

The WTC final is the biggest event in the Test calendar and is a week-long celebration ending an intense battle of two years in the longest format of the game, spanning 61 Test matches over 24 series played to date.

Even though the finalists are yet to be decided, there are a bunch of upcoming fixtures that could decide the top two teams of the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

At present, Pat Cummins-led Australia are at the top of the table, with Rohit Sharma's Team India in second place. Both teams are scheduled to go neck-to-neck in a four-match Test series, starting Thursday (Feb. 9).

A total of six teams are in contention to qualify for the final, with Sri Lanka among favourites as they are in third place, ahead of South Africa, who are gearing up to take on the defending champions New Zealand and West Indies respectively over two-match Test series during February and March.

On the potential of clinching their place at the showpiece event, Australia skipper Cummins said, "The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time.

"To play at a neutral venue like The Oval adds another element for both sides who make the Final. It's exciting and has been a goal of ours for a while now. We are confident we can secure a place while here in India after a really strong 12 months. The Final would be a great reward for the players and staff who have done so well."

Rohit Sharma: Leading India in WTC final would be 'special'

India captain Rohit is looking forward to leading his side in what would be their second straight WTC final.

"Leading Team India out onto the field of play at the World Test Championship Final would be special. We have grown and developed as a team during this competition and to be in with a chance of lifting the Mace at the Oval in June, we know we first need to overcome a tough Australian side.

"There have been so many dramatic moments in Test cricket lately, and there are undoubtedly more to come. I am excited by the prospect of booking our place at the Final and hopefully creating history later in the year," added Rohit.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne is also excited about the opportunity to compete in the WTC Final, adding, "Sri Lanka still has a good chance of making it to the World Test Championship Final. We have done well to be among the top contenders, and if we can complete a good Test series on the upcoming New Zealand tour, our chances of making it to the Final will look like a greater possibility.

"We are aware of the opportunity, as well as the challenges we will face in capturing this wonderful opportunity to play in the WTC Final. This competition is really good for red-ball cricket, as it ensures that every game is played at the highest level of intensity, and the teams, whether they qualify to play the Final or not, will compete to end the ongoing cycle well."

South Africa also have a chance of qualification, and their Test captain Dean Elgar commented, "While we may have an outside chance of qualification for the World Test Championship Final, there's no greater encouragement than the thought of playing for silverware in such a historic format at such a historic ground.

"We are hungry for success in this format and are focused on the challenge ahead with the West Indies Test series around the corner. With so much to play for, we would love to add some more drama to an already exciting competition and qualify for the Final in June."