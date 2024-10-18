Xavier Bartlett eyes T2OI return against Pakistan after injury setback

Adelaide : Rising fast bowler Xavier Bartlett eyes Australia's international comeback after an unfortunate side strain brought an early end to his campaign in the tour of England earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is eager to add to his growing tally of international caps as he works his way back to full fitness. Bartlett’s side strain occurred during the first T20 against England in September, just 3.4 overs into his first international match on English soil.

The injury ruled him out for the rest of the T20 series and the subsequent five-match ODI series. It was a frustrating moment for Bartlett, who had burst onto the scene in February with back-to-back four-wicket hauls in ODIs against West Indies.

Reflecting on the injury and his recovery, Bartlett said: "It's been about five weeks now since I've done that side strain. I'm back to a full run-up now, so it's really starting to take shape. I've never done one before … it was obviously really disappointing and frustrating to pick it up when I did," Barlett was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

Despite missing out on a spot in Australia’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, Bartlett remains hopeful of making a comeback in the T20 series that follows. With matches in Sydney, Hobart, and Brisbane, Bartlett has his sights set on the first T20 at the Gabba on November 14 — a venue where he has built an impressive record playing for the Brisbane Heat.

"It's something that you do dream of as a kid, to try and play a game for Australia at your home ground. So if that opportunity arises, it'd be a pretty cool moment," said Barlett.

Bartlett has excelled at the Gabba, taking 20 wickets in just 13 games for the Heat, averaging a wicket every 13 balls. Playing in front of his home crowd for Australia would mark a significant milestone in his career, adding to the motivation as he continues his recovery.

Before aiming for a national recall, Bartlett is expected to play in upcoming Sheffield Shield and one-day matches for Queensland as he builds match fitness.



Despite the challenges, Bartlett remains focused on the future and is determined to continue his rise in international cricket. "I've got one eye on the T20 series against Pakistan," he said.