Yashpal Sharma, Kapil Dev's go-to man in 1983 World Cup, passes away

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Noida.



Yashpal was a part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. He was then-captain Kapil Dev's crisis man throughout the tournament, scoring 240 runs in eight innings. He was India's second-highest run-scorer in the World Cup after Kapil Dev, who finished with 303 runs in eight games.

He was a reliable member in the middle-order for Team India from 1979 to 1983. He was a gutsy batsman but determined at the same time and had a solid defense. A resolute batter from Haryana, Yashpal made his debut for the Indian team in 1978 in a One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan in Sialkot. The right-handed batsman may not have been a delight to watch but his contribution in India's 1983 successful World Cup campaign will always be remembered.

India's opening match in the 1983 World Cup was against West Indies, who were two-time defending champions. Batting first at Old Trafford, Manchester, India put up 262 for 8 in 60 overs, courtesy of Yashpal's 89 off 120 balls. He went on to win the Player of the Match as India defeated the Windies by 34 runs, handing the opponents their first-ever defeat in a World Cup match.

Yashpal, whose international career lasted for seven years, finished with 1,606 runs in 37 Tests at 33.45 and 883 runs in 42 ODIs at 22.48. While he scored four half-centuries in the ODIs, he did not register a hundred. However, he had two centuries to his name in Test cricket along with nine fifties.

Many current and former cricketers reacted to the demise of Yashpal on Tuesday on social media.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the former World Cup winner on Twitter. "Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family," tweeted Tendulkar.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Yashpal Sharma's passing away:

Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma.



He had an illustrious career & was India's second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won't be forgotten.



ॐ शांति — Anurag Thakur





Hero of 1983's WC winning squad & an explosive batsman!



Remembering the incredible career & contribution of the lion hearted Yashpal Sharma! — Chennai Super Kings





So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. — Virender Sehwag





WATCH: #YashpalSharma's brilliant batting in the semi-final of 1983 World Cup against England. — Madhav Sharma





Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. — Shikhar Dhawan





Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — Ravi Shastri





Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth





Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti — Venkatesh Prasad





Saddened by the demise of ace cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji. My condolences to his family & loved ones. #YashpalSharma — Gautam Gambhir




