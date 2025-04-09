CSK falter again as PBKS seal 18-run win

New Chandigarh: The batting unit of five-time winners Chennai Super Kings faltered again while chasing a big total as Punjab Kings registered an 18-run victory in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Devon Conway’s 69-run contribution alongside cameos by Shivam Dube (42) and Rachin Ravindra (36) were not enough on the night after Priyansh Arya’s blazing maiden IPL ton powered the home side to 219/6 in the first innings. For Punjab, Lockie Ferguson claimed two wickets on the night while Glenn Maxwell and Yash Thakur provided important breakthroughs to keep in control of the second innings.

Although if one were to compare wickets in hand, Chennai navigated the power-play without the loss of one, but were not able to maintain the ever-growing run-rate. New Zealand duo Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway raised 61 runs before the former tried to advance down the pitch and was stumped way out by wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh.

Brief scores

Punjab Kings 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52*, Marco Jansen 34*; Khaleel Ahmed 2-45, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-48) defeat CSK 201/5 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69, Shivam Dube 42, Rachin Ravindra 36; Lockie Ferguson 2-40, Glenn Maxwell 1-11, Yash Thakur 1-39) by 18 runs.