Denmark Open: Srikanth advances to quarters

Copenhagen : Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday came out with yet another commanding performance as he defeated Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight-games to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing Denmark Open.

Srikanth, seeded fifth, defeated Ho-Shue 21-15, 21-14 in just 33 minutes to make it to the last eight of the Super 750 tournament

The former world number one will next lock horns with the winner of the other second-round match between second seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Back in action after seven months, Srikanth had beaten England's Toby Penty 21-12, 21-18 in his opening round match on Wednesday.

The other Indian left in the fray is LakshyaSen who is slated to face Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark for a place in last eight.Sen had registered a 21-9, 21-15 win in his opening round contest against France's Christo Popov.

ShubhankarDey and Ajay Jayaram have already exited the tournament after losing their respective first round matches on Wednesday. While Shubhankar had suffered a 13-21, 8-21 defeated at the hands of Ho-Shue, Jayaram was beaten 12-21, 14-21 by Danish third seed Anders Antonsen.

The Denmark Open has marked the resumption of the BWF calendar which has been on a halt since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.