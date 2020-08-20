Dhoni Inspiration, Dravid Role Model For Karnataka Cricketer BR Sharath

Karnataka's wicket keeper and batsman BR Sharath who slammed century in his debut Ranji trophy match appears calm and composed inspite of the Covid menace changing his routine. The young cricketer has maintained the same zeal to face his further cricketing challenges in the coming season. In a recent interview, the player shared his passion for the game and optimism about his future cricketing plans.



Talking about the challenges being posed by the pandemic, Sharath says "Personally, I did not feel the pinch so much as all those complaining. Since fitness and Gym were all closed I had to exert little more to keep my body fit. I will regain control over my skills if I practice one or two weeks."

Reacting to MS Dhoni's retirement from International cricket and his influence on the young cricketer's career, Sharath says that Dhoni has been an inspiration right from his childhood. He says he learnt how game strategies like how to plan and finish the game from the senior player.

Even though the Karnataka cricketer met him when he was you, he didn't get a chance to interact with Dhoni after he actually started playing.

Sharath scored a century in his very first Ranji match, how did he manage pressure?

"There was nothing like pressure. My focus was only on winning that match. I realized that I had entered into record books only later. It was an unforgettable moment in my life which I can't express in words," he recalls.

Sharath is also a KPL player and played several tournaments. Sharath thinks KPL gave him a good exposure. "To manage pressure and game at such an young age in front of crowd and cameras is really challenging, and I am really happy about that opportunity," says the young cricketer.

Playing in IPL tourney is the dream of not only Indians but also many cricketers around the world. However, Sharath gets a high playing for the country. And of course, no prizes for guessing his favourite playground. Yes. Chinna Swamy stadium it is, in namma Bengaluru. Besides, he says he's not very particular about fixtures as he is prepared to play all formats of fhe game.

For this budding cricketer, the games comes from his genes as his father is a cricket coach at Basavanagudi cricket academy. He is thankful to have parents who have not only been supportive but also helped me to grow. "I used to accompany him to various camps in the city," recalls the KPL player.

On college kids taking up cricket as profession, the Karnataka Ranji player who considers Rahul Dravid as his role model, says never to lose sight of one's goal.