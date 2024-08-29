Dhyan Chand's Statue Unveiled by Son Ashok Kumar on Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day 2024, a statue of India’s hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, was unveiled by his son, Ashok Kumar, in a grand ceremony that celebrated the sporting icon’s unparalleled contributions to Indian sports. The event, held in New Delhi, was attended by prominent sports personalities, government officials, and fans who gathered to pay tribute to the "Wizard of Hockey."

A Tribute to a Legend

The statue, a life-sized bronze sculpture, captures Major Dhyan Chand in his iconic pose, with a hockey stick in hand, symbolizing his mastery over the game. The unveiling of the statue was a poignant moment for Ashok Kumar, himself an accomplished hockey player, who spoke about his father’s enduring legacy and the inspiration he continues to provide to athletes across the nation.

In his speech, Ashok Kumar reminisced about Major Dhyan Chand's dedication to the sport and his role in making India a dominant force in international hockey during the early 20th century. He expressed pride in the recognition his father continues to receive and highlighted the importance of National Sports Day in promoting the values of sportsmanship and excellence.

Significance of National Sports Day

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29th to honor the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, whose extraordinary achievements on the hockey field earned India three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. The day is marked by various sports events, awards ceremonies, and activities aimed at encouraging young athletes and fostering a culture of sports in the country.

The unveiling of the statue serves as a lasting reminder of Dhyan Chand's legacy and his contributions to Indian sports. It also underscores the significance of National Sports Day as an occasion to reflect on the importance of sports in nation-building and the role of athletes in bringing glory to the country.

Reactions and Celebrations

The event drew widespread appreciation from sports enthusiasts and dignitaries alike. Several sports personalities, including current and former hockey players, took to social media to express their admiration for Major Dhyan Chand and to share their memories of the legendary player. The unveiling was also lauded as a fitting tribute to a man whose name is synonymous with excellence in hockey.

In addition to the statue unveiling, various sports activities were organized across the country to celebrate National Sports Day. Schools, colleges, and sports academies held tournaments and workshops, emphasizing the importance of physical fitness and the need to nurture young talent in different sports disciplines.