Diksha to lead India at Women’s Indian Open

New Delhi :Seasoned golfer Diksha Dagar will spearhead the country’s challenge at the 17th Hero Women’s Indian Open to be played from October 9 to 12 with an enhanced prize purse of USD 500,000.

The DLF Golf and Country Club is set to host the event for the 15th time. The winner will earn USD 75,000. Since its inception in 2007, the tournament has showcased the rise of Indian women golfers on the global stage.

While Aditi Ashok remains the only Indian to have won the tournament in 2016, recent years have seen multiple Indian players making strong bids for the title, including Amandeep Drall, who was runners-up in 2022, and Diksha, who finished third in 2023.

“Since 2010, we have proudly supported this tournament and helped strengthen women’s golf in India and beyond. This year, with a prize purse of USD 500,000, we aim to attract top international talent to the tournament and to inspire more women to take up the sport,” Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp said.