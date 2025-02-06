Diksha, Tvesa joined by rookie Avani in Morocco

Rabat: The experienced Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will be joined by rookie Avani Prashanth as the Indian women’s challenge on the Ladies European Tour (LET) begins this week with the Lalla Meryem Cup at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Avani will be making her debut in a pro event after coming through the LET Q-School.

Pranavi Urs, the top ranked Indian at 17th in last year’s LET Order of Merit, will start her season next week at Aramco Series in Riyadh. Pranavi will join Diksha, Tvesa and Aditi Ashok. Thereafter Pranavi, Diksha and Avani will proceed for three events to Australia. Diksha has fine memories of the 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup, where she finished in Top-10 and she will be looking to better that.