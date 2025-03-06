Duleep Trophy, India A, and a shot at Indian team: Ranji top scorer Yash Rathod's simple plan

March 2 was the day when Vidarbha overcame the heartbreak of losing the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy final to be crowned as champions of the prestigious competition for the third time in front of their passionate home fans at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

It was a season where Vidarbha had eight outright wins, while three matches saw them grab first innings lead, including in the final against Kerala. The Akshay Wadkar-led side were also on top of individual batting and bowling charts, courtesy Yash Rathod and Harsh Dubey, respectively.

Rathod finished the season as the leading run-getter with 960 runs coming in ten matches, while Dubey grabbed the Ranji Trophy record for most wickets in a season with 69 scalps.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rathod talks about Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy win, the environment which has given them success, his scintillating performances and more.

Q. How its been to live with this feeling of being a member of Ranji Trophy winning team with Vidarbha?

A. It’s a great feeling and an emotional one too because last year we missed winning the championship by one step. But finally this year we have become champions. So, I am feeling really good and happy. It was one of my dreams to win the Ranji Trophy, as I watched the finale wins of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

So, that time it was one of my dreams to win that prestigious trophy, and this year we did it. Now I feeling really good as I was also the highest run scorer for the Vidarbha team and highest run scorer in India, so, that makes it even more special. Another best feeling was me and Harsh being number one in batting and bowling charts.

Q. Before the season began, what were your goals and how much of them were you able to achieve?

A. Before the season began, I had set a goal for myself that in this Ranji season, I have to score more than 1000 runs. This was my plan before the season and even my captain and my coach backed me. They gave me full clarity that how you have to play in this season.

So, that thing helped me a lot, as they told me a long time ago that which number I will bat in the middle order. So, that clarity helped me a lot in preparation. Now that I came close to achieving this thing, credit for it goes to our coach and captain.

Q. Talk a bit about the influence of coach Usman Ghani and captain Akshay Wadkar.

A. Usman sir has been hugely influential because last year, I scored around 500 runs in six games. After the end of the last season, we sat down and did our video analysis on where did we make mistakes, what do we have to rectify, and what do we have to work on to get down in the coming season.

So, as we had planned, we will move forward and rectify these technical things in the off-season. The things which we had discussed and prepared for in the off-season, we got the results. A big credit goes to Usman sir for this.

Akshay is one of the best captains I have played under, because the most important thing for a player is how much security you can get about the game you will play. So, even last year, he was very clear about it and said, ‘Honey, if you get to play a match, you will get ample opportunities. You will get four innings. If you perform, it will be good. But you will get four opportunities, so be ready for that’.

Giving that clarity to a player that you will get so many opportunities and you have to prove yourself, as well as what is the requirement from you as a player towards the team and what role you will play with the bat – telling all of this to me really well in the off-season was a very important thing. It’s not just me, he gave that clarity to the whole team, which helped us in lifting the trophy.

Q. Your conversion rate has been impressive – five centuries and three fifties. So what’s been the secret behind it?

A. Last year I scored three fifties and one hundred. Because of that, I missed the Duleep Trophy. So, it was very clear from the start of the season that if I get till 50, I have to take the score to a three-figure mark. I was extra focused to make that happen, because the more you score hundreds, the more it helps you to play at a higher level like Duleep Trophy, India ‘A’ and India.

Fifty runs are not as valuable as it used to be, because three-figure mark scores are more valuable. Plus, the performances I did for the team in those situations against Puducherry and Uttarakhand, I am very happy with that, because when the team had a requirement, I performed and we won from there.

Q. How much have you learnt from being around senior batters like Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey?

A. It has been a very good experience with both of them. I have been with them since the last two seasons, and have learnt a lot in terms of how to stay as a human being on and off the field, how to talk to people, and how to approach the game.

They also gave inputs at the right time on small technique changes, how to play in pressure situations, how to look at the game when you are struggling and how to progress from there for the team. Those suggestions helped me a lot as from last year to this season, whatever I have learnt from both of them, came of a lot of help in this season.

Q. You made your Ranji Trophy debut in 2021, but tasted championship success now. Can you explain about the journey you made from not being a regular to now becoming a dependable batting figure?

A. The journey has been very good, as making a place in a Ranji Trophy team who won back-to-back seasons previously is a miracle. There is a lot of competition in Vidarbha, so it is not easy to make a place there. I played two matches, where my performance was not that good.

But I came back to basics of the game, and had to wait as it was not easy to break into the team. I was preparing consistently, and waiting for an opportunity. I did not get an opportunity in the first four matches last year. Then I got an opportunity in the fifth match last year, and I grabbed it with both hands.

From there, I have played consistently for the team. While waiting for the opportunity, I prepared myself very well for that level, because I had it in my mind that when I get a chance at this stage, I should be fully prepared, not get nervous at all or doubt myself, and that I should give my best.

Q. There were nearly 3000 home fans and lots of family members seeing Vidarbha win the title. How precious was this moment of winning in front of them?

A. It was an outstanding feeling, because for the first time, my dad was there at the ground. He had to see me play, and I wanted him to see me become number one. My mom keeps coming to watch the matches, but my dad had come for the first time.

So winning that championship in front of him, he was emotional, and it was a very proud moment for me that we won such a big and prestigious trophy in front of our family members. Winning in front of the home crowd is also another special feeling, as whatever you are doing, there is backing behind you from them.

Q. What you think is the secret behind Vidarbha winning three Ranji Trophy titles, and do other state teams ask you about it?

A. It’s preparation and thinking of how to go in the season. Full credit to Prashant Vaidya, the CADC Chairman. His vision of how we will progress in every season is the most important thing and a key reason behind how we have transitioned so much in first-class cricket.

Even amongst all the players, we have such a good camaraderie with each other and gel up really well. We are always happy for each other, and give a lot of backing, no matter if someone performs or doesn't perform. But we are always together for each other. Most of the time we don't stay in our rooms; we mostly sit in a group, joke around and vibe together.

We play a match with unity, because our bonding has been so good, and that is what helps us. Two-three people from other states have asked us - what different things have been implemented in the Vidarbha set-up due to which you are getting so many good results in so many years.

My answer to them was - our bonding is very good. All the youngsters here have already played together in age- group cricket, and won championships there. We know how to win in such pressure situations, and that is what is helping us.

Q. After this championship win, how does your future ambitions look like?

A. My dream is to play for India. Secondly, I want to play for IPL. But my plan is simple - I want to play Duleep Trophy, then India A and knock on the doors of entering the Indian team at the earliest.

I am 24 right now and I want to play for India at 25-26, like in the next two years. For that to happen, whatever opportunity comes in front of me, I just have to perform in it, so that my chances to play for India A or India will increase.