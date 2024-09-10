Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai named in India B squad for second round

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Rinku Singh and Suyash Prabhudessai as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal in India B squad for the second round of the Duleep Trophy starting from September 12 in Anantapur.

The changes come after the duo was named in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from September 19. There were changes in other teams as well after India A captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep have been named in India’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh and will not feature in the upcoming round.

The selectors have named Pratham Singh (Railways) as a replacement for Gill, Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha CA) as a replacement for KL Rahul and SK Rasheed (Andhra CA) as a replacement for Jurel. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep in the squad, whereas Aaqib Khan (UPCA) will replace Akashdeep in the squad.

Mayank Agarwal has been named as the Captain of India A.

Fast bowler Yash Dayal has received his maiden national call-up while Sarfaraz Khan, who too has been named in India’s squad, will feature in the second-round game. Himanshu Mantri (Madhya Pradesh CA) has been added to India B squad.

As Axar Patel will join Team India from Team D, he will be replaced by Nishant Sindhu (Haryana CA). Tushar Deshpande is ruled out of the second round owing to a niggle and he will be replaced by India A’s Vidwath Kaverappa.

Team C squad remains unchanged for the second round.

Updated India A squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan.

Updated India B squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK).

Updated India C squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.

Updated India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa.