Elorda Cup 2024: India boxer Gaurav enters semis; Thapa crashes out

Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian pugilist Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinals and confirmed a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan on Day 2 of the Elorda Cup 2024 here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.

Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan.

Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later on Tuesday. Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.