Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Elorda Cup 2024: India boxer Gaurav enters semis; Thapa crashes out
Highlights
Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian pugilist Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinals and confirmed a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over...
Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian pugilist Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinals and confirmed a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan on Day 2 of the Elorda Cup 2024 here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.
Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion China’s Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan.
Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later on Tuesday. Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS