Eng end Day 2 at 225/2, trail India by 133 runs

Manchester: England were comfortably placed at 225 for two at stumps after bowling out India for 358 on the second day of the fourth Test here on Thursday.

Openers Ben Duckett (94 off 100 balls) and Zak Crawley (84 off 113 balls) led England’s strong response with a brisk 166-run partnership, as the home team trailed India by 133 runs in their first innings at close of play.

Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) were at the crease at stumps.

Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant batted with a fractured toe to score a half-century before the Ben Stokes-led England ended India’s first innings post lunch.

The injured Pant, who walked in awkwardly to a standing ovation a day after retiring hurt on 37 after copping a blow on his right foot, braved pain to make 54 off 75 balls even as Stokes finished with excellent figures of 5/72.

Resuming on 264 for four, India were dealt an early blow as Ravindra Jadeja edged a Jofra Archer outswinger to Harry Brook at second slip in only the day’s second over.

Shardul Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27) added 48 runs for the sixth wicket after England opted to take the second new ball at the start of the day’s play.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 358 all out in 114.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Rishabh Pant 54, Shardul Thakur 41; Ben Stokes 5/72).

England 1st innings: 225/2 in 46 overs (Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84).