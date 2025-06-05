England Announces 14-Member Squad for First Test Against India on June 20

The England Cricket Board has picked a 14-player squad for the first Test against India. The test match will start on June 20.

All-rounder Jamie Overton is back in the team after his last Test in June 2022. He has a broken finger but is being closely watched by the medical team.

Brydon Carse has recovered from a toe injury and will play, along with experienced bowler Chris Woakes, who is also back in the squad.

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team after recovering from a hamstring injury. This Test starts a new cycle in the ICC World Test Championship.

Some well-known players like James Anderson (retired), Jonny Bairstow, and Ollie Robinson are not in the squad this time.

The team looks different from the last time England played India, but fans are excited to see how they perform in this important series.

England Squad for First Test Against India:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes



