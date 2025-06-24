Enrique criticises pitches at FIFA Club World Cup, says ball is ‘jumping like a rabbit’

Seattle: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) head coach Luis Enrique has criticised the state of pitches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup being hosted in the United States of America saying the ball is 'bouncing like a rabbit’.

PSG cruised to a 2-0 victory past home side Seattle Sounders FC to book their place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Despite the win, the Spaniard criticised the state of the pitch at the Lumen Field.

"I wouldn't imagine a NBA court full of holes. What I really care about is the state of the field of play, and I say this on the day we've won. The ball bounces almost like if it were jumping around like a rabbit,” Enrique was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Goals in each half from Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi secured maximum points for the European champions, who have progressed as Group B winners ahead of second-placed Botafogo.

"I’m pleased, of course. It’s not easy to play this type of match. The condition of the pitch isn’t the same as what we are used to in Europe. We have to know how to manage that and the pace, but I think we were better than them and deserved to win this game. This is a competition where you have to be ready to go to Atlanta, Philadelphia or even elsewhere. We plan to go as far as possible and I believe the players are ready. The real competition starts now, and it will be very tough. After each match, we have to see if we qualify or not. We’re motivated,” added Enrique.

The United States is also the venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, and will need to certainly level up the state and quality of the pitches ahead of the ultimate tournament in international football.

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who won the Player of the Match award in the 3-1 win over Pachuca, also criticised the pitches and hopes they will work on them ahead of the World Cup.

“The pitches aren’t great, honestly mate, I won’t say really that it’s hell for one (team). It’s the same for everyone. I’m only saying because you asked me but the pitches aren’t great at all.”

“It holds up the ball, the way the body balances, it’s tough on knees as well. Hopefully, they’ll look into that going into the World Cup next year. It’s important we protect the players and give those fans watching a spectacle and giving them great games as well,” said Bellingham to Sky Sports.