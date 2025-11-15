Esha clinches bronze in women’s 25m pistol

Former Asian, Mixed Team and Junior World champion Esha Singh added another feather in her decorated cap, nailing a maiden individual world championship medal, claiming bronze in the women’s 25m Pistol Olympic event at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday. The Indian shot a score of 30 in the final, to finish behind in-form Chinese Yao Qianxun (silver, score: 38) and Korea’s reigning Olympic Champion Yang Jiin (gold, score: 40).

Esha’s effort came as India wrapped up engagements in the 10 Olympic events on schedule at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol, Cairo 2025, with a historic haul of one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals. Overall, India are placed third on the table with three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, behind leaders China with 10 gold and Korea, who are second with six gold medals.

Beginning the day in fourth and seventh spots respectively, Esha and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker shot confident, rapid-fire rounds to sail into the top eight with scores of 587 and 586 respectively. Esha took fifth while Manu took the sixth qualifying spot in the field of 86.