Euronics announces ECCL Season 3.0 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Euronics has announced the return of the Euronics Corporate Cricket League (ECCL) Season 3.0, marking the biggest edition of the tournament so far. Aimed at promoting collaboration, networking and sportsmanship among corporates, ECCL has grown into a flagship sporting platform over the years. Following the success of the first two seasons, ECCL Season 3.0 will be held on February 7 and 8, featuring 16 elite corporate teams competing in 15 high-intensity matches.

The jersey unveiling ceremony was attended by chief guest Adepu Srinivas, Chairman, MES Builders Association Telangana, who highlighted the role of sports in leadership and team bonding. Hosted in Hyderabad, ECCL Season 3.0 is set to emerge as one of the most impactful corporate cricket events in the country, bringing together professionals and industry leaders on a competitive sporting stage.