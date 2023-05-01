Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pak victory over New Zealand

Rawalpindi : Fakhar Zaman smashed his third consecutive ODI century to lead hosts Pakistan to a remarkable record-breaking seven-wicket victory over New Zealand here. The Pakistan opener hit 17 boundaries and six massive sixes during his unbeaten knock of 180* as the Asian side successfully chased down New Zealand's healthy total of 336/5 with 10 deliveries to spare.

A host of records fell during the match, as Fakhar became just the fourth Pakistan batter to hit three straight ODI centuries and also claimed the honour of being the fastest player from the country to bring up 3000 ODI runs, reports ICC.