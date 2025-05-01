Fazila Ikwaput wins Best Striker accolade as IWL and I-League 2024-25 season awards declared

New Delhi: In the Indian Women’s League, Gokulam Kerala FC’s Fazila Ikwaput was the top scorer in the IWL for the second season in a row and won the Best Striker award thanks to a mammoth tally of 24 goals. East Bengal FC’s Elangbam Panthoi Chanu was named the Best Goalkeeper, Sethu FC’s Purnima Kumari the Best Defender, and Gokulam Kerala FC’s Hemam Shilky Devi the Best Midfielder.

Gokulam Kerala FC also collected the award for Best Match Organisation while East Bengal FC took home the Best Media Activities award.

In the I-League, Sreenidi Deccan FC’s David Castaneda Munoz was named the Best Player of the League. The Colombian also won the Highest Scorer award with 17 goals. Dimitris Dimitriou of Churchill Brothers picked up the Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach.

The other Individual player awards saw Namdhari FC’s Jaspreet Singh being named the Best Goalkeeper, Churchill Brothers’ Pape Gassama the Best Midfielder while Shillong Lajong FC’s Daniel Goncalves collected the Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender. Delhi FC’s 19-year-old forward Hridaya Jain was named the Best Emerging Player.

Dempo SC won the Fair Play Award for the season while Gokulam Kerala FC picked up the award for Best Match Organisation and Rajasthan United FC for Best Media Activities.

Indian Women’s League 2024-25 Award Winners:

Best Striker: Fazila Ikwaput (24 goals, Gokulam Kerala FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (East Bengal FC)

Best Defender: Purnima Kumari (Sethu FC)

Best Midfielder: Hemam Shilky Devi (Gokulam Kerala FC)

Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Media Activities: East Bengal FC

I-League 2024-25 Award Winners:

Best Player of the League: David Castañeda Muñoz (Sreenidi Deccan FC)

Highest Scorer of the League: David Castañeda Muñoz (17 goals, Sreenidi Deccan FC)

Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach: Dimitris Dimitriou (Churchill Brothers FC Goa)

Best Midfielder: Pape Gassama (Churchill Brothers FC Goa)

Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender: Daniel Gonçalves (Shillong Lajong FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Jaspreet Singh (Namdhari FC)

Best Emerging Player: Hridaya Jain (Delhi FC)

Fair Play Award: Dempo SC

Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Media Activities: Rajasthan United FC