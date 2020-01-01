Fifth Gamepoint Center launched

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Netplay Sports launched its fifth Gamepoint Center in Uppal on Tuesday. Netplay Sports operates a chain of world class sport centerscalled Gamepoint in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The Gamepoint Uppal center has six international standard badminton courts, swimming pool, table tennis, basketball court, football turf, shooting range and a gym.

With the launch of Gamepoint Uppal, eastern Hyderabad will now have a world class sports center.

This will complement the state government's look east policy for Hyderabad by providing the necessary sports infrastructure, a press release said.

Residents of Uppal and surrounding areas now have access to high quality indoor and outdoor sports where they can take professional coaching, membership, participate in tournaments or just play for fun.

The Gamepoint Uppal center will be open from 6 am to 12 midnight on all days.