Fighting India defeat Argentina

Buenos Aires: Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeping stalwart PR Sreejesh emerged India's heroes as the visitors defeated Olympic champions Argentina 3-2 in a thrilling shoot-out after the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time, in the FIH Pro League match on Sunday.

A penalty corner earned by skipper Manpreet Singh with 25 seconds left for the final hooter changed the course of the tense contest against the hosts, who looked set for victory with a 2-1 lead.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the 60th minute with a superb drag-flick to fetch India a 2-2 equaliser, pushing the contest into a penalty shoot-out.

India's Lalit Upadhyay, Rupinder Pal Singh and Dilpreet Singh were on target in the shoot-out, while goalkeeping stalwart Sreejesh came up with some breath-taking saves to fetch India a bonus point.

The second match of the FIH Pro League will be played on Monday.

Earlier, India drew the first blood after a barren first quarter with a penalty corner earned in the 21st minute. India vice-captain Harmanpreet made a clinical interception and struck a fierce shot to give India the much-needed lead.

"I think the biggest takeaway from this match is our fighting spirit. We didn't lose hope until the last minute and we fought back really hard to earn this result," said Harmanpreet.