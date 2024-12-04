Ange provides a positive update for Tottenham Hotspur as Solanke returns to training

London: Dominic Solanke will be monitored closely as he targets a return against former side AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Friday (IST). A summer arrival from the Cherries, the England international was a late withdrawal from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fulham after being taken ill before the fixture and was sent home to recover.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the side’s trip to the south coast tomorrow night, Ange Postecoglou confirmed the striker, who played 216 times for Bournemouth, is still not back to feeling 100 percent but has shown signs of improvement and is due back in training on Wednesday.

"Main one is Dom [Solanke] and he's due to train today. He is still not 100% but has definitely improved from the weekend. That's it. Archie [Gray] got a knock but he's recovered well. The other injured guys are inching closer but not available,” said Postecoglou in a press conference.

Postecoglou also said there's a chance of Cristian Romero returning to training with the squad 'potentially by Friday'.

The Spurs vice-captain and centre-back has featured in just one of five matches in all competitions since picking up a foot injury against Aston Villa on November 3, missing the last three.

"He's due to have his last couple of sessions with the rehab guys today and tomorrow, so we're hoping back in terms of training potentially by Friday, at the very latest early next week if everything goes well,” he added.

With Solanke, Romero and Gray all inching closer to return, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Guglielmo Vicario all remain out of the Spurs squad at the moment, Rodrigo Bentancur will miss out on the game as he serves a suspension.