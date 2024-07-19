  • Menu
Argentina top FIFA men's rankings

Buenos Aires (Argentina): Argentina was confirmed as the world's No. 1 team in the FIFA men's rankings on Thursday, as the national government doubled...

Buenos Aires (Argentina): Argentina was confirmed as the world's No. 1 team in the FIFA men's rankings on Thursday, as the national government doubled down on defending the players who celebrated winning the Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France.

Argentina has topped the FIFA rankings since April 2023 and has extended its lead over second-placed France, which lost in the European Championship semifinals to Spain. Euro 2024 winner Spain rose five places to No. 3.

Beaten finalist England moved up one place, swapping with No. 5 Brazil. Copa America beaten finalist Colombia rose three places to No. 9. Morocco is at No. 14, with the 2022 World Cup semifinalist dropping two places as Africa's top-ranked men's team. The United States dropped five places to No. 16, one ahead of its CONCACAF regional rival Mexico. No. 18 Japan is the highest-ranked Asian team.(AP)

