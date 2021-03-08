Bagan, NorthEast face off with ISL final at stake 

Margao (Goa): ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United face each other in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday.

A late equaliser from Idrissa Sylla had helped NorthEast snatch a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Bagan have had a solid defence throughout the season, having conceded just 15 goals in the league stage.

But the team has conceded five goals in the last three games which cost them the ISL League Winners' Shield as well as an advantage in the first leg. However, coach Antonio Habas feels such situations do arise in the games where players tend to lose concentration.

"There is no pressure. It's all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn't come again. We have to enjoy now. We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals," said Habas.