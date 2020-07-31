Cagliari stun Juventus, Milan crash Sampdoria

Rome : Cagliari snapped their winless streak as they beat defending champions Juventus 2-0 while AC Milan continued their unbeaten run with a 4-1 victory over Sampdoria in the ongoing SerieA .

The Bianconeri claimed their ninth consecutive victory on Sunday, so Maurizio Sarri made several changes to the starting line-up on Wednesday evening.

Juventus dominated with 34 attempts but it was Cagliari who found the net as starlet Luca Gagliano took center stage with one goal and one assist, helping his side snatch their first three points since July, reports Xinhua news agency.

Elsewhere, AC Milan were up by three goals before the hour mark with ZlatanIbrahimovic's brace and HakanCalhanoglu's volley.

GianluigiDonnarumma performed well to deny a penalty but could do nothing to stop KristofferAskildsen's screamer. Rafael Leao sealed the match in the dying minutes with a curler from the edge of the box.

Roma secured fifth place on the table as the Giallorossi edged past Torino 3-2 as EdinDzeko, Chris Smalling, and AmadouDiawara were on target.