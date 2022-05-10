Erling Haaland: Manchester City, Dortmund reach agreement over striker’s transfer

Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over Erling Haaland's transfer.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," read Man City's official statement.

The Eithad side is expected to pay around €60 million for Haaland, according to BBC Sport. It is understood that the 21-year-old striker, who has already passed his medical at Manchester City, is set to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Haaland, who joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg during the January transfer window in 2020, has represented the Bundesliga club 88 times. The Norway striker has netted 85 goals and has provided 23 assists so far. He played a key role in Dortmund's successful run in the DFB-Pokal, one of the domestic competitions in German football.

Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years 😂😂😂Welcome Erling ✌🏻🔥 https://t.co/aTdTWTPlmV — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 10, 2022

Overall, Haaland has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, and Dortmund. Last year he became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

Manchester City will pay Haaland a weekly wage of £375,000, the same as star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who is the club's highest earner at present, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Erling Haaland, new Man City player 🔵⭐️ #MCFC▪️ Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.▪️ His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.▪️ Medical has been already completed.The saga is over. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Qzf3HNDVhN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

Despite having a contract until 2024, it was known that Haaland would part ways with Dortmund in the summer of 2022. The likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona also spoke to Haaland about a potential deal, but he opted for a move to Etihad Stadium.

Since Sergio Aguero's departure in 2021, Pep Guardiola had been on the lookout for a striker. Man City tried their best to land Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane last summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell the England national team's captain.

And, with Kane still having two years left on his contract, Haaland is an easier deal to conclude given his release clause.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge played for Manchester City between 2000 and 2003, while he also represented Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

With three games remaining in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, Manchester City are three points clear of second-placed Liverpool FC. City are chasing an eighth English top-flight title.