Football Association to allow players to take a knee in FA Cup final

London: English football's governing body Football Association (FA) won't discipline players for taking a knee in the FA Cup final which is currently scheduled to be played next month.

Footballers across the Premier League have been taking a knee before matches in the support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement that has been going on around the world following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in May. According to a report published in Sky Sports, the FA believes it is up to the players if and when they choose to take a knee and will be allowed to do so during the final at Wembley Stadium on August 1.

Four teams are currently in contention for a place in the championship clash. Manchester United will take on Chelsea in the first semi-final on July 18 while Manchester City will locks horns against Arsenal on July 19.

Moreover, this year's FA Cup final has been named as 'Heads Up FA Cup final' as Prince Williams continues to spread message with respect to mental health.