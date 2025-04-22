Kalinga Super Cup: AFC CL Two qualification is a big motivation for Bengaluru FC, says coach Zaragoza

Bhubaneswar: Bengaluru FC open their Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a Round of 16 tie against Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday. With a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 Playoffs the ultimate goal, Gerard Zaragoza’s side takes extra motivation in hopes of qualifying for the continental cup.

"Qualifying for the AFC Champions League 2 Playoffs by winning the Kalinga Super Cup is a big motivation. I want the players to win everything on offer. BFC is a club that has done well in Asia in the past, and we want to return there," Zaragoza said in the pre-game conference.

With a maximum of six foreign players allowed to start a Super Cup tie, Zaragoza arrives in Odisha with victory in the tournament ensuring a spot in next year’s continental competition. Key to the Blues’ efforts will be the contributions of Edgar Mendez, Ryan Williams, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera in attack, along with skipper Sunil Chhetri’s constant goal threat. Defender Aleksandar Jovanovic, who has announced his decision to retire from professional football at the end of the tournament, will be eager to bow out on a high.

Inter Kashi, who will be without Head Coach Antonio Lopez Habas, finished second in the I-League and have an experienced squad. Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja, defenders Narayan Das and Sarthak Golui, midfielder Joni Kauko, and forward Prasanth Karuthadathkuni have all played in the Indian Super League.

Former Blues Bidyashagar Singh and Edmund Lalrindika add to their attacking firepower, along with Spanish forward Mario Barco. Serbian Nikola Stojanović, the side’s top scorer in the I-League with nine goals, will be the key operator in midfield for Inter Kashi, who will have Assistant Coach Carlos Fonseca on the touchline on Wednesday.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the previous edition and later faced off in the Durand Cup, with BFC running out 3-0 winners on that occasion.

"This is our third meeting with Inter Kashi in just under a year. As teams, we know each other well and do not expect an easy game. Inter Kashi are a good team and have a good structure. Playing in the heat in a 4:30 PM kickoff will not make it easy," he added.



