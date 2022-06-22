Liverpool FC’s Sadio Mane completes move to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has completed a move from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich in the ongoing summer transfer window.

After turning down two bids, Liverpool finally agreed to receive 32 million euros with an additional 6m euros based on appearances, plus 3 million euros for individual and team achievements, according to BBC Sport.

After spending six brilliant seasons at Anfield, he has joined Bayern Munich on a three-year deal, the Bundesliga champions announced on Wednesday. Heart warming tributes from Liverpool and the Reds players have begun for Mane, who has ended his stint at Liverpool with 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 competitive appearances.

🎶 Mane's scoring, all around us…🎶Take a look back on Sadio's top 1️⃣0️⃣ moments as a Red! pic.twitter.com/Q197GCMWmo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022

"A devastatingly effective player with an infectious personality, he will, quite rightly, go down as one of the best forwards in Liverpool's illustrious history. We thank Sadio for everything he has done and wish him the very best of luck in the rest of his career," Liverpool wrote on their official website.

Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in June 2016, now departs from Anfield with the complete set of Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner's medals.

Sadio Mane: Felt it was the right time to take up a new challenge

"I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!" Mane told Bayern's official website after signing with the German club.

You'll Never Walk Alone, Sadio ❤ pic.twitter.com/0DsB8ejbvZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Bayern chief Herbert Hainer has welcomed "global star" Mane, saying the Senegalese's arrival will now "increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga".

"Sadio Mané is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. Fans come to the stadiums to see such unique players. It's great that our board led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić have managed to sign a player like Sadio Mané for FC Bayern," Hainer said.

Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as their head coach in October 2015 and the following year, Mane became the German boss' first major signing at Anfield. While Roberto Firmino was already at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah joined the Merseyside club only in the 2017 summer. The trio would go on to become one of the greatest forward lines in Premier League history.

🇧🇷 Firmino: 327 games, 98G, 74A

🇸🇳 Mane: 269 games, 120G, 48A

🇪🇬 Salah: 254 games, 156G, 63A



You just had to be there. pic.twitter.com/zahj4CMIZW — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) June 17, 2022

In five seasons in all competitions, they scored 338 goals between them, helping Liverpool become champions of Europe for the sixth time in 2019 and then win the English league title for the first time in 30 years.



With the trio moving into or near to their 30s, Liverpool began to look for long-term solutions for their attack by signing Digo Jota in 2021 and then Luis Diaz in January 2022. But, Mane's departure is certainly the end of an era at Anfield.