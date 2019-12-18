Liverpool In FIFA Club World Cup: Semi-Final opponent, when and where to watch, live streaming, line-up, more

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool FC will be in action in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's boys will face off against Monterrey, who are playing their fourth Club World Cup after winning the CONCACAF Champions League.

The tournament involves seven clubs from six confederations battling out for the ultimate trophy. Liverpool are set to make their third appearance in the tournament after Real Madrid participated in the previous three editions of the Club World Cup.

The last time Liverpool played the Club World Cup was back in 2005, where they lost to Sao Paolo in the final. Apart from the Premier League, the other trophy that eludes Liverpool's decorated CV is Club World Cup.

This year the Club World Cup is being played in Qatar and not in the UAE, where it had been organised over the last few years. In fact, Qatar will again host the competition in 2020. The Club World Cup is serving as a test event ahead of Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Where to watch Liverpool's Club World Cup semi-final: The BBC has announced that it will broadcast every match at the 2019 Club World Cup live. Liverpool's matches will be shown live on BBC TV and the matches involving other clubs can be watched online or via BBC iPlayer.

Liverpool's Club World Cup semi-final fixture on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 11.00 PM or 23.00.

Liverpool's League Cup and Club World Cup roster has unfortunately clashed. While Klopp was in a fix if the former champions must play in the League Cup, he eventually decided to field two different teams that would play one after the other inside 24 hours.

Liverpool played a U-23 side against Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final, which took place on Tuesday night. The Reds kids were thrashed 5-0.

Liverpool Club World Cup squad: Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Nabi Keita, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Adrian, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Andy Lonergan, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andy Robertson, Divovk Origi, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams.