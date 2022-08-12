Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responds to Marcus Rashford's links with PSG

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will stay at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).



Rashford's agents met with PSG last week but the Ligue 1 side is yet to open talks with Manchester United over a transfer for the English forward, according to ESPN.

Addressing Rashford's transfer rumors in a pre-match conference on Friday, Ten Hag said that the 24-year-old forward is very much in his plans and he would not want to lose him.

"He is really important. You have seen from the first day I'm in [the club], I've been really pleased [with him]. Definitely, I don't want to lose him. He's in our plans and he will stay at Manchester United," said ten Hag in the conference.

Rashford started the majority of Manchester United's pre-season fixtures and also started their Premier League opener last weekend. The Red Devils started their 2022-23 league season with a 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford. Ten Hag and Co would aim to bounce back soon as they are scheduled to next take on Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 13).

Last season, Rashford missed the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer. Later in the campaign, he suffered a few other injuries that restricted his game time further. The England national ended up making only 32 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

Out of the 32 games, 25 were in the Premier League, where he started only 13. Rashford netted five goals and two assists and in the process, he was dropped from Gareth Southgate's England national team.





Rashford, who is an academy graduate of Manchester United, has a year left on his current contract. He made his senior debut during the 2015-16 season and in 304 competitive games, he has netted a total of 93 goals for the club.

Ten Hag also said that he was "happy" with Manchester United's transfer work in the underway 2022 summer window.

"I'm happy, I think we're cooperating really well. I cannot tell about any individuals because I cannot talk about players who are under contract with other clubs," added ten Hag.

The Red Devils have signed Christian Eriksen (attacking midfielder), Tyrell Malacia (left-back), and Lisandro Martinez (centre-back) so far this summer.

The 2022 summer window will close on Sept. 1.