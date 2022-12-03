Qatar World Cup: Will Neymar be available for Brazil vs South Korea last-16? Here's what we know

Brazil's key forward Neymar is racing against time to be fit for their Round of 16 clash with South Korea in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.



Five-time champions Brazil were stunned by Cameroon in their final Group G game on Friday.

Neymar, alongside Juventus defender Danilo, picked up ankle injuries in Brazil's opening match against Switzerland, while Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus complained of pain following their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

"Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility," Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil team doctor, said when asked about their availability for the last-16 game.

"Let us wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it is something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call.

"Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players. Let us observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match," added Lasmar.

The Brazil team doctor went on to add that Telles and Gabriel will undergo tests on Saturday.

"Alex Telles came off complaining of pain in his right knee after trauma. He has been assessed in the changing room and tomorrow will do a magnetic resonance image to be able to assess his condition. Gabriel Jesus after the game complained of pain in his right knee and after clinical assessment, we have asked for an imaging exam tomorrow," Brazil's team doctor added further.

Cameroon became the first African side to beat Brazil at the World Cup. However, Brazil finished at top of the Group G table with a goal difference of six points, ahead of Switzerland, who advanced to the knockout stages after beating Serbia 3-2.

Meanwhile, South Korea secured a dramatic late win over Portugal and qualified for the last-16 in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min, who fractured his cheekbone less than a month away from the World Cup, made an injury-time assist for Hwang Hee-chan, who scored the winner and took the Asian side into Round of 16 in the ongoing World Cup.

Thankful for my teammates for covering for me, says emotional Son

As soon as South Korea's progress was confirmed on Friday, Tottenham star Son appeared to be very emotional while celebrating. Reacting to the same, Son said those were "tears of happiness".

Son Heung-min broke down in tears after South Korea's victory ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SsTwaKKvDQ — GOAL (@goal) December 2, 2022

"I believe these tears are tears of happiness. We waited really long for this moment and we as players believed altogether we could do this. There were moments when I wasn't able to do my best and I am thankful for my teammates that who were able to cover me in the moments I wasn't able to fulfill my duties and I'm very proud of them.



"At first I thought it was going to be a hard game and we expected it to be a hard game. It was really hard but our players did not give up and we worked hard. We did well and I'm proud of our players, they did well," said Son after his side's win.

Brazil and South Korea will lock horns in Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday.