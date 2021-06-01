Rebecca Dumitrescu Prodan Holds The Global Record For The Youngest Female Football Club Manager

According to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY, Romanian-born top fashion model Rebecca Dumitrescu Prodan, also popularly known as Rebecca Ioana Dumitrescu, purchased 50% of the shares in FC Hermannstadt Sibiu, Romania, becoming a major decision maker at the club and setting a new world record for being the Youngest female football club manager at the age of 20.

Rebecca Ioana Dumitrescu is not only the owner of the Hermannstadt football team, but she is also a model who has been in various fashion shows in Milan and is currently studying fashion styling at Marangoni University in Milan.

Rebecca Ioana Dumitrescu is 1.83 metres tall and has been a hit on the catwalks in Romania and internationally since the beginning. She began modelling when she was 14 years old, and she had the opportunity to march for Dolce & Gabanna in 2018.

Rebecca got the prize for the youngest model who debuted at Bucharest Fashion Week at the same time.

Anamaria Prodan Reghecampf, is the mother of Rebecca and took over as executive chairman of FC Snagov in 2009 before moving to FC Cluj three years later. For several years, the 47-year-old has worked in the boardrooms of football clubs.

She is a football agent who represents former Chelsea player Adrian Mutu, hence having her as a supervisor would be a conflict of interest. As a result, he delegated authority to her daughter Rebecca.

Rebecca the top model and fashion styling student at Marangoni University, has already started working at Hermannstadt.