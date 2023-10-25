Live
Shandong Taishan defeats Incheon United in AFC Champions League
Seoul: Goals from Cryzan Barcelos and Marouane Fellaini gifted Chinese Super League (CSL) giants Shandong Taishan a 2-0 win over South Korea's Incheon United here on Wednesday in the AFC Champions League group stage.
Before this game, Shandong Taishan smashed Changchun Yatai 3-0 in the CSL, but their four overseas players were injured.
Incheon United played more aggressively from the start and created several chances in the first 10 minutes.
In the 11th minute, Shandong's player Ji Xiang was injured and substituted by Liao Lisheng.
Brazilian striker Barcelos broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a long bullet shot.
In the 87th minute, Barcelos' accurate pass helped Fellaini seal the win.
Shandong Taishan will host Incheon United on November 11.
In the same group, Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos beat Philippines' Kaya FC 3-0 on Wednesday.
In other games on Wednesday, CSL side Zhejiang FC defeated Japan's Ventforet Kofu 2-0, Austrilia's Melbourne City tamed Thailand's Buriram United 2-0, South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors whitewashed Singapore's Lion City Sailors 3-0.