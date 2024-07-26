Tottenham eyeing ‘history' making season with silverware, says James Maddison

Shinjuku (Japan): Ahead of the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur star midfielder James Maddison has revealed their intentions of making 'history' and getting their hands on silverware.

Tottenham have often been mocked by their rivals as the North London side has not won a single piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

Tottenham are currently in Japan as part of their pre-season training. They will be facing Vissel Kobe in the final of the J-League World Challenge on Saturday and also have a game scheduled against the K-League XI before taking on Bayern Munich in two pre-season friendlies which were a part of their agreement with the German giants when they sold their skipper Harry Kane to the Bavarians.

“We need to strive to have more than just a good season. We want to be achieving big things and making history and getting our hands on silverware. We only do that by keeping improving as a squad and as players looking to be better and that’s the beauty of starting a new season. We’ve started fresh, we’ve come back with the benefit of having a year under the manager and we can really kick on and strive to achieve more than we did last year,” Maddison told reporters in a pre-match conference.

Tottenham narrowly missed out in the top four race last season finishing fifth. The team has had an abysmal start to the transfer window having only signed Archie Gray from Leeds United and Swedish youngster Lucas Bergvall.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou hailed the Spurs faithful to remain ‘patient’ claiming that the team is sticking with the transfer strategy that they have approached during this window.

“We’re working hard to bring players in and it’s a process that you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we set out to do, that’s still the plan and you have to stay disciplined with that. Sometimes the timings don’t work out and it doesn’t happen as quickly as you want and you don’t get them (players) in at the right time but I think it’s really important you stay disciplined and not run off and chase other things,” added head coach Ange.