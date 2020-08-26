We are working internally to convince Messi, says Barcelona official

Barcelona: FC Barcelona first team technical secretary Ramon Planes has said they are working internally to convince Lionel Messi to stay on with the club.

Messi reportedly asked Barca on Tuesday to let him leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.

"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca and Leo are like a marriage, where both have given so much to each other, and have brought so much joy to the fans. I think the future is positive. I am an optimist. We need experienced players, like Leo Messi, as well as players for the team's future. We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barça and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo," he was quoted as saying by Barcelona's official website.

Asked about the return to training, Ramon Planes added that "Messi has not told us that he does not want to report for duty. But any communication that might occur between the two parties is an internal affair. We shall not be making any statement on the situation out of the respect that both Messi and the club deserve."