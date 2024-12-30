West Bengal storm into final with 4-2 win over Services

Hyderabad: The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy witnessed a dramatic semi-final where a tale of two halves unfolded before West Bengal clinched a place in the final by overcoming defending champions Services 4-2 at the Gachibowli Stadium, here, on Sunday.

The win marked West Bengal’s 47th appearance in the tournament’s final, which they have won a record 32 times. The match saw West Bengal asserting their authority early on. Manotos Maji and Naro Hari Shrestha each scored a goal, while Robi Hansda, the tournament’s leading scorer with a total of 11 goals, added a brace to his tally to bag the Player of the Match award.

Services, on the back foot for much of the first half, managed to score through Bikash Thapa and an own goal by West Bengal, which added some suspense to the proceedings in the second half. West Bengal unleashed well-coordinated attacks in the first half. Their organisation in defence also stood out, stifling the Services forwards from making any significant impact. Services, with seven titles to their name, seemed to lack a coherent strategy. They struggled to penetrate the Bengal defence and appeared disorganised at the back, unable to contain the relentless attack of their opponents in the first half.

The opening goal came in the 16th minute due to Services’ inability to clear a deep long ball. Maji capitalised on the defensive lapse, controlling the ball at the edge of the box and firing home to give West Bengal the lead. This goal marked Maji’s sixth of the tournament.