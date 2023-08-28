Live
- Aparajita asks Naveen to follow ‘Rajdharma’
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
Just In
West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
West Ham United have completed the signing of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Dutch football club Ajax, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
London (UK): West Ham United have completed the signing of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Dutch football club Ajax, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 23-year-old, who will wear the No 14 shirt, has agreed a five-year deal and is West Ham's fourth senior addition of the summer.
"I've been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.
"I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started," Kudus told club's official website.
The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker.
Kudus scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League last season and has been capped 24 times for Ghana, scoring seven goals and providing three assists at international level.
He started his professional career at Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2018, before joining Ajax in 2020 where he has scored 27 goals in 87 appearances, helping his side to two Dutch league titles.
He scored 11 goals in 30 Eredivisie (Dutch football league) appearances last season as Ajax finished third.