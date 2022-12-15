World Cup: Who will win Golden Boot if Mbappe and Messi are tied in number of goals?

Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe, teammates at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will come face to face on Sunday in the 2022 World Cup final.



France defeated Morocco 2-0 and Argentina triumphed over Croatia 3-0 in their respective semi-finals in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Lusail Stadium.

Last edition in 2018, France and Argentina met in the Round of 16 with the European side winning 4-3, including a brace from Mbappe.

While it is going to be Mbappe's second straight World Cup final appearance, Messi-led Argentina last reached the final in 2014, when they lost 1-0 to Germany. Mbappe is a one-time World Cup winner, the upcoming final in Qatar is going to be Messi's final attempt at the coveted trophy.

Messi, who has been playing professional soccer for close to two decades, has won everything on offer on the club level. He finally won his maiden trophy with Argentina last year when La Albiceleste lifted the Copa America. The World Cup trophy is the only silverware that has eluded Messi's otherwise decorated career.

With Kylian Mbappe not scoring against Morocco in the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup, the Golden Boot race will be decided in the final, now that the French star is tied with his Argentina skipper Messi with five goals each.

So, the golden question here is: What happens if the World Cup top scorers are tied in goals?

Both Messi and Mbappe have not won the Golden Boot, one of the most prestigious awards in the history of World football, as yet. Messi, especially, would want to end his World Cup journey by clinching the award.

While Mbappe and Messi have scored five goals apiece, Argentina's Julian Alvarez and France's Olivier Giroud are joint-second with three goals.

In case Messi, Mbappe, or anyone else gets tied at the same number of goals, the player with the least number of penalties will be awarded the Golden Boot. At the moment, Messi has scored three goals from the spot, one each against Netherlands, Croatia and Saudi Arabia, while all of Mbappe's goals are from the outfield.

In case Messi scores and Mbappe does not in the final, Messi will be taking the Golden Boot award by automatic choice.

Hypothetically if Messi and Mbappe were to be tied in the number of penalties and outfield goals, the award would go to the player with the most number of assists.

Meanwhile, Croatia and Morocco will face off for the third place play-off on Saturday.